Chipping striker goes fourth to book semi-final spot

Chipping’s Under-18s continued their unbeaten run with a spectacular cup victory over Haslingden St Mary’s to reach the Syndicate Trophy semi-final.

The Greens got off to the perfect start as, only five minutes in, Jake Unsworth rose to head home a perfectly lofted corner from Harrison.

The game restarted at a frantic pace and the visitors found themselves level after a long-range effort squeezed past Potter.

Haslingden began to take control of the game and were on the front foot following their equaliser.

The East Lancashire outfit made their pressure pay shortly before half time when they took a deserved lead with a fine strike from the edge of the box giving the keeper no chance.

Holt and Fletcher galvanised their side at the break, and the Greens began to grow into the game.

A string of fine saves from Potter kept the Haslingden forwards at bay as they countered Chipping’s play.

Holt adjusted to an attacking 3-4-3 system but the visitors defended resolutely, and with time running out it looked like it might not be Chipping’s day.

With 89 minutes on the clock, a long clearance from Potter found its way to the in form striker, who nodded past the flailing keeper to force extra time.

They found another gear after the restart and Unsworth made it a hat-trick of headers as he notched again from May’s fine cross.

Chipping skipper Rhodes led by example and ensured they kept their foot on the gas.

The pressure paid off as Unsworth found himself behind the backline to fire in his fourth and make it 4-2.

Haslingden threw everything at it in the second half of extra time, and with seconds remaining, Quigley latched on to a loose ball and slotted home expertly to score his 11th goal in four games and end the tie as a contest.

They move into the final four with the match at Fulwood Amateurs taking place on Sunday, April 9 (11am).