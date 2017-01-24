Chipping FC’s youngsters have gone green

Chipping Football Club have started the process of phasing out their juniors’ red kits and replacing them with green ones in line with the club’s traditional first team colours.

This is the next step in an amalgamation process which started nearly three years ago when the junior and senior football clubs merged, bringing them together as one.

The old red kits will be retained by the club and used as change kits in event of a kit clash.

The change came about at the same time the new pitch development was opened in the village with the aim of one club providing charter standard, community football for all ages.

Chairman Paul Eland said: “It’s brilliant now, we are all one club; it makes communication and cooperation between everyone so much easier.

“The changing of the junior club colours to match those of the seniors marks the next natural step in the process, It will certainly help the club with its new identity.”

Recently, Gareth Durham’s Under-sevens and Rachel Lancaster’s Under-eights took part in a half-time penalty shootout during Preston North End’s FA Cup tie with Arsenal.

“Since we started the process of bringing the two clubs together we have developed a thriving Under-18s set up which has acted as a great link to bridge the gap between junior and open age football,” said Mr Eland.

“Over the last three seasons the Under-18s has fed young, local lads into the first team.”

Chipping FC are always recruiting new players and new sponsors.

Anyone interested can find out further information through their website at www.clubwebsite.co.uk/chippingfootballclub