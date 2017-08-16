Ashcroft: Town team weathered difficult conditions

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft is preparing his players for tonight’s home match with Slyne with Hest by describing Saturday’s draw at Thornton Cleveleys as one point gained.

Town’s defence of the West Lancashire League continued with a point apiece at Bourne Road after Ash Ball had given them a first-half lead in windy conditions

“I knew it was going to be difficult for us today and the conditions didn’t help,” Ashcroft said.

“We had a young side out and maybe lacked a bit of physicality.

“Credit to Thornton, they’re a totally different side to last season and looked strong. It will be a more competitive campaign this time around with ourselves and Wrens being dragged back to the pack in some respects, having both lost players over the summer, with other teams strengthening as well.

“We are still unbeaten though, and we go into Wednesday nights game with Slyne, having beaten them just last Tuesday so we’ve a fair chance of picking up points hopefully.”