Ashcroft calls for Town to focus on themselves

‘One game at a time’ is the message from Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft to his players as they gear up for the end-of-season run-in in the West Lancashire League.

Town are four points clear of Blackpool Wren Rovers at the top of the Premier Division after yet another blank Saturday last weekend.

Their match at Tempest United was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch – Town’s fourth call-off of the year so far – meaning Ashcroft’s players have only played one match in 2017.

As a result, Wrens have closed the gap at the top going into the final dozen games, starting with Saturday’s home match against Fulwood Amateurs (3pm); the first of a double-header against Fulwood.

“As the old cliche goes we have 12 games to go and 12 cup finals,” Ashcroft said.

“We have some hard games coming up so, if we can put another run together where we are unbeaten, it’ll put us one step nearer to where we want to be at the end of the season.

“It’s difficult because everyone says they want points on the board rather than games in hand.

“We aren’t looking at the league table though; what we’ve told the players is to concentrate on each game now.”

Ashcroft has done his bit to ensure his players aren’t stale going into the home straight.

The squad has been refreshed with the arrivals of Jack Preston, Ged Smith and Andrew Naylor, as well as the return of Mark Woods from injury.

“Andrew is a big, strong midfielder who had a great debut at Thornton,” the manager said.

“Ged played for me at Kendal Town and is someone I tried to bring in when I first got the Longridge job; he’s another top signing that will fit in with what we’ve got.

“Mark is different class; he knows what this league is all about and is just coming into his own after a nightmare with injuries.”