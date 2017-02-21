Youth group for Ribcaged Productions

Ribcaged Productions Limited is launching a new primary aged youth theatre group.

Youngsters can visit Clitheroe Library every Wednesday during term time, from 4pm until 5pm.

The class will work on theatre techniques and games which will improve their confidence, communication and performance skills. The first session is always free.

Ribcaged also has a continuing secondary age youth theatre (11-16) running on a Thursday night from 5pm until 6pm at Moorland School open to all. The first session is free.

E-mail info@ribcaged.co.uk or call 07532115066 to book and for more information.