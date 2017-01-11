Readers’ letters - January 11

Booths, stick to your groceries

The directors of Messrs Booths will have taken great heart from Mr Keith Ronson’s paean last week (Courier January 4). He certainly did them proud. All those five star reviews.

We all love Booths and don’t want them to follow the path taken by our other favourite middle class retailer, M&S, who sadly have left the straight and narrow to appeal to a customer unfamiliar to most of us. It will be the end of them, mark my words.

So Mr Booth, stick to what you do best, namely grocery, and leave sale, or even gift, of the Daily Telegraph and Mail to the newsagents and relieve those so desperate for a free coffee of the urge to act completely out of character and wander about your store, cup in hand, looking like, well, I better not say.

And as your scribe Mr Thomas Weind, who started off this national discussion says, make sure you have more of your very kind staff on the shop floor to show me where to find jars of syrup of figs.

It is most disconcerting to be left without friendly help.

And next time I meet Mr Weind in Half Price corner, I will tell him I’m watching in case he thinks of sneaking through Traitor’s Gate (the gap in the boundary wall between Booths and Aldi) to trade with the Devil.

Roger Brooks

Winmarleigh

community

We can help the lonely

It is important to remember those who have struggled with loneliness, depression and anxiety over the holidays, and continue to do so. This time of year can be particularly hard for the elderly. Aged Veterans Counselling, a government-backed organisation supported by veterans’ charities, offers a free counselling scheme to anyone born before 1950, and was in the military or completed National Service. Incidentally, most men over the age of 66 did complete national service and will therefore qualify.

Aged Veterans Counselling offers vital support to those in need, providing up to six free counselling sessions in the comfort of their own home, provided by accredited professionals, which has proven to have an immensely positive impact on those who participate. So can I ask your readers to spare a thought for loved ones who might qualify and benefit. They can contact Aged Veterans Counselling on 0300 0120 247 or www.agedveteran counselling.org.uk

Josephine Bey

Programme Director

animal welfare

Support our Big Knit for Vet Kit

I am writing to ask readers who enjoy knitting to support SPANA’s Big Knit for Vet Kit fundraising campaign this January and February.

SPANA is a charity that provides free veterinary treatment to sick and injured working animals in developing countries across the world.

We are calling on local knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse, Oscar the ox, or Emma the elephant – and get sponsored while they stitch. The free knitting patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 020 7831 3999.

Working animals do the jobs of tractors, trucks and taxis throughout the developing world and are relied upon by many of the world’s poorest people for their livelihoods. However, without SPANA, there would be no veterinary care available for so many of these animals. SPANA is only able to carry out its work thanks to donations from the public and we’d be grateful if your readers could show their support for this campaign.

Kirsty Brzeczek

Head of Community and Supporter Care for SPANA

INDUSTRY

Buy British – help economy

As part of Brexit, the Government has a major opportunity to help British manufacturing to grow, at the same time as reducing our import bills.

Once again, permit large ‘Buy British’ stickers and notices on all goods sourced by retailers from the UK. This practice was, of course, hugely curtailed by Brussels. I would even suggest a TV advertising campaign explaining, in basic terms, why and how this could give the nation a massive economic boost.

Les Arnott

via email

ENERGY

Friends ‘are anti-progress’

Just a short note to the shortsighted Friends of the Earth. I am so glad you lot weren’t around when coal was discovered, railways were invented, canals built and so on ....

Mr G Cash via email