Young Latics starlet scores incredible rabona goal

A young Wigan Athletic star has become a viral sensation after scoring a sensational rabona goal in an U15s match.

Thelo Asgaard, a youth player for Latics, scored with the audacious strike from outside the area, which was caught on film.

The young Latics celebrate the incredible strike

Asgaard picks up the ball 20 yards from goal and curls an unbelievable strike past the Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper and into the top corner.

His team-mates go wild after the fantastic strike - he’s certainly one to watch for the future!