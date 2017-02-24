YELLOW WARNING: Met office issue rain warning for Lancashire

The Met Office have issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in Lancashire.

Residents in Lancashire have been warned to expect heavy rain all day on Saturday with the possibility of localised flooding and minor travel disruption.

The latest weather warning is the third to be issued for Lancashire this week with residents already warned about Storm Doris and ice this morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: " A large area of rain is expected to push into the northwest of the UK later Friday, and slowly clear southeastwards through Saturday.

"A combination of mild, moist air and strong southwesterly winds will lead to rainfall being especially heavy and persistent over higher ground.

"30-50 mm is likely quite widely with 70 mm over the most exposed sites."

The warning is valid from around 12.05am - 10pm on Sat 25 February.