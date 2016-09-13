Wyre and Ribble Valley to disappear from political map

The political map of Lancashire has been redrawn with major changes to MPs’ constituencies.

The constituencies of Ribble Valley and Preston North and Wyre – currently held by Conservatives Nigel Evans and Ben Wallace – will disappear under changes proposed by the Boundary Commission.

Under the proposals, released today, the area currently covered by Ribble Valley will split into three different constituencies.

Preston will no longer be divided into two constituencies, instead there will be one Preston MP, and Wyre and the area north of Preston will become part of a new North Lancashire constituency.

Lancaster and Morecambe will join together and Fleetwood - currently part of Cat Smith’s Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency - will join Blackpool North.

Chorley and South Ribble constituencies will both remain.