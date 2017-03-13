World’s top darts stars coming to Preston venue

Some of the world’s best professional darts players are arrowing in to Preston for an exciting night of sporting entertainment at the Guild Hall later this year.

World number one Michael van Gerwen, who is regarded by many as not only the best darts player in the world but also the most dominant sportsman right now, will headline a four-man field of top tungsten talent.

MVG will compete with Dutch compatriots Raymond van Barneveld and Vincent van der Voort, with Australia’s top player Simon Whitlock completing the star studded line-up for the event, which takes place on November 30.

Van Gerwen is the current world champion and has won every major title in an explosive career and Van Barneveld has won five world championships and many other big titles.

Early booking is advised and tickets are available by ringing 01772 804444 or from www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.