Woman cut from car after two-vehicle smash

A woman was rescued by firefighters after she became trapped in her car following a two-car crash, say fire services.

Fire crews used hydraulic equipment to cut the roof away from the car to allow ambulance services to access the woman.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm on 1 March on Preston New Road near the Samlesbury Hotel.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Following a collision between two cars a woman remained trapped in one of them.

"Two fire engines and crews from Preston responded to the incident and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut the roof off the car to enable them to rescue the casualty, placed on a stretcher, to be taken to hospital by ambulance."

The condition of the woman is not known.