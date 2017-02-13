Winckley’s class of ‘75 is set to reunite

A call has gone out to reunite former pupils of a now closed Preston city school as they celebrate their 60th birthdays.

A reunion event has been organised for students of Winckley Square Convent Senior School, who joined the main school in 1968 or the sixth form in 1973, leaving in 1973 or 1975.The school overlooked Winckley Square Gardens (pictured).

Former school friends are busy organising a special birthday party at the Sparling Restaurant, Barton, on Saturday April 29 from 1pm to 5pm.

A full afternoon tea will be available at a cost of £15.00. For details contact susanemmett@hotmail.com