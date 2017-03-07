Wigan estate in lockdown after reports of ‘gun rampage’

A Wigan estate was in lockdown amid reports of a man going on a gun rampage.

Armed police descended on Cherry Grove, Beech Hill, this evening after receiving calls that shots had been fired.

Some of the claims were that the man was wielding a long-barrelled shotgun.

The force helicopter was also mobilised as an hour-long search for the suspect got under way.

Locals eventually reported seeing a man surrounded by armed and helmeted officers who was being forced to lie spreadeagled and face down in the street at the junction of Rose Avenue and Ascroft Avenue.

Cherry Grove itself was cordoned off for a period as police searched the area for the weapon.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a firearms incident in Cherry Grove, Beech Hill, at 6.50pm on Monday.

“Some of the information was contradictory. Mention was made of a man with a long-barrelled firearm but it was not clear if it was a shotgun or an air weapon.

“Armed officers and the force helicopter were mobilised and at 7.58pm a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and criminal damage.”

No one was hurt and, at the time of going to press, no weapon had been found.

Anyone with details is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.