What a night for Grimsargh village

Revellers had a good, good night to mark another year of success for Grimsargh Field Day whilst fundraising in earnest for the 2018 event.

The annual Grimsargh Field Day Ball, held at the New Drop Inn, Knowle Green, near Ribchester is a highlight on the village social calendar and guests did not disappoint for this year’s occasion.

Grimsargh Field Day Ball.

Ball goers dazzled in sequins and black tie for the glamorous event, where guests were served up a three-course dinner and champagne before dancing the night away.

Chairman, Keith Middlebrough, described the ball as “absolutely fantastic” and said: “I would like to thank the committee and all those people who make field day such a success year after year.”

The night also included a bumper raffle with prizes donated by The Plough at Grimsargh, Francos Italian restaurant, Haighton Manor and The New Drop Inn and others.

Other donations included £338 from the Rotary Club of Longridge and Preston North to put towards new barbecues for next year’s 50th anniversary field day event.

