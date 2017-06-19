Wardens out and about in Lancashire to catch dog dirt culprits

Five dog-fouling action zone have been established in the Ribble Valley to target people who leave their pet muck in public.

Dog wardens will be out and about in Clitheroe, Chatburn, Sabden, Mellor and Longridge in a bid to catch the culprits who are blighting the borough with dog dirt.

They will be issuing £100 fixed penalty notices to dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets rising to prosecution and fines of £1,000 for persistent offenders.

Each year the council receives over 200 complaints about dog-fouling and spends £30,000 disposing of it.

It is committed to taking action and has introduced a raft of measures to help tackle the problem, from on-the-spot fines to warning signs, night patrols to school visits.

Heather Coar, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, said: “We urge residents to be our eyes and ears and help us tackle this problem by reporting the irresponsible dog owners.”

Call the council in confidence on 01200 425111.