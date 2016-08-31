UPDATE: Teenager dies after M6 collision

A 15-year-old hit by a car on the M6 motorway yesterday has died.

The teenager, named by police as Iain Thornton, was hit by a Jaguar XF on the Southbound M6 at Charnock Richard services at 1.45pm.

M6 Leyland. Scene of crash 30 Aug 2016

Iain, from Didmarton in Gloucester, was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where he later passed away with his family at his bedside.

His family have paid tribute to him saying Iain was ‘a much loved son and brother’. The family now ask for their privacy to be respected.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses who saw the collision.

Sergeant Lee Campbell, of the Lancashire Road Policing Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with this young man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t already spoken to the police, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 776 of August 30.