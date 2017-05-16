Search

Unique books of their lives presented to students as they prepare for next chapter

Year 11 students from Whalley's Oakhill School all ready for their leavers's meal evening.

Year 11 students from Whalley's Oakhill School all ready for their leavers's meal evening.

0
Have your say

A bright pink Nissan Figaro, a sporty Maserati, a tractor and a BMW 6 Series were just a selection of the modes of transport students chose to arrive for the annual leavers' meal at Whalley's Oakhill School.

Held at the Fence Gate Restaurant in Fence the students enjoyed a meal before they were each presented with their own personalised Ladybird book complete with photographs of them, including a selection of baby pictures.

And the evening ended with everyone wishing them well in their GCSE exams.