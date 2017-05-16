Unique books of their lives presented to students as they prepare for next chapter

A bright pink Nissan Figaro, a sporty Maserati, a tractor and a BMW 6 Series were just a selection of the modes of transport students chose to arrive for the annual leavers' meal at Whalley's Oakhill School.

Held at the Fence Gate Restaurant in Fence the students enjoyed a meal before they were each presented with their own personalised Ladybird book complete with photographs of them, including a selection of baby pictures.

And the evening ended with everyone wishing them well in their GCSE exams.