Two sisters set to be Ribchester Field Day queen on the same day

Ribchester Field Day 2017 is a must go date for the diary.

The 57th field day on June 17 will feature a host of attractions ranging from the traditional grand parade with three bands to circus skills training for all age groups, a demonstration of sheepdog handling, piglet racing, side stalls and morris dancing.

New Queen Sarah Holgate will be following in the footsteps of her big sister Rebecca, who is the retiring Queen.

Sarah, 11, is a pupil at St Wilfrid’s junior school in the village and likes swimming and art and craft work.

She is counting down to her big day and said: “I am looking forward to having the dress and the crown!”

Dad Kevin said: “I am very proud of her. It’s great. It’s good them both doing it consecutive years.”

Sarah will be attended by Chloe Flitcroft, Elin Lowe, Freya Lowe and Mary Saward with pageboys Joe Caulkin and Joshua Flitcroft.

The fancy dress parade will start as usual from Bee Mill at 1 pm with four classes – individual fancy dress, small group less than four, group of four and over and best decorated vehicle.

There will be a range of marquee classes for all age groups, with full details in the field day programme, which will be distributed round the village.

On the field Lancashire farmer Thomas Longton will demonstrate herding with his sheepdog with two shows in the main arena. Depending on avian flu restrictions he will bring ducks and geese or sheep!

Circus Whizz, which proved so popular last year, is returning with its have-a-go drop in circus skills workshop – look out for their big red circus ring.

There will be the usual mini fairground attractions and the ever popular refreshment tent and side stalls.

Meanwhile you can support field day by buying one of the field day raffle tickets on sale in the village Spar and Rosie Duck at Stydd Gardens from May 24.

The bumper raffle prizes include a voucher for four for the Sandcastle Water Park attraction in Blackpool, a £50-00 M&S voucher and meals at local pubs and cafes.

* The Field Day weekend kicks off in style with RATS in t’USA on Friday night at 7.30pm in the main marquee when Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society presents a cabaret evening of entertainment. Tickets cost £6 and can be booked by calling 01254 878677.

On Saturday night it is the turn of The Old School Band with a ceilidh in the marquee starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 per person from Spar or in the marquee on field day.

Meanwhile on Sunday it will be time for the village tea party, with band “Quay Change” and children’s entertainer Mr Jolly, plus volleyball and other games. Villagers are invited to contribute to the Jacob’s Join tea with tea, coffee and soft drinks provided.

* IF YOU CAN HELP IN THE MARQUEE ON SATURDAY PLEASE CONTACT JULIE ANDERTON ON 01254 820053.