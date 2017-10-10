VIDEO: Chilling footage shows moment child’s buggy rolls into the path of freight train

This is the shocking moment an empty child’s buggy was ripped apart when it rolled across a railway platform and into the path of an oncoming train.

Video footage shows the pink pushchair, which had shopping bags attached to it, slowly drifted away from the mum, who was holding her child in her arms.

The thankfully empty pushchair hit the side of the train and was smashed to bits as the shocked mum watched on in horror.

The 1.03-minute video ends with the mangled buggy and its contents strewn across the platform on Nuneaton Train Station, Warks.

Footage of the incident, which happened back in July, was this week released by the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) as a warning to parents.

Paul Leach, the RSSB’s lead human factors specialist, said: “The best way of keeping you, your children and your belongings safe is to keep hold of your pram, fully applying the brake where possible.

“We know that anyone looking after children will have their hands full and may feel they can’t keep an eye on everything and everyone at once.

“But the CCTV at Nuneaton shows just how important it is to keep control of a pushchair.

“For its part, the rail industry will always want to work to make things safer for passengers.

“We are working closely with Network Rail, passenger and freight train operators and other rail bodies on the issues.

“Our research on aerodynamic risks have informed better standards for companies to follow, to help reduce risk to passengers on trains and on stations.”