UPDATE: Man suffers 'possible major trauma' after multi-vehicle accident

A man suffered a 'possible major trauma' after he was trapped in his car following a multi-vehicle accident in Longridge, say ambulance services.

The accident happened at around 7.30am on 7 March at the junction of Chaigley Road and Higher Road.

Firefighters rescued the man, who suffered suspected back injuries, by cutting the roof off his red Chevrolet Spark.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

Two other people suffered non-serious injuries in the accident.

Three vehicles - a red Chevrolet Spark, a black Ford Fiesta and a Ford transit pickup - were involved in the collision, say police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 7.35am on Higher Road near to Beacon Fell View Caravan Park.

"Two fire engines from Preston attended the accident which involved two cars and a transit van. We released a man from one of the vehicles using hydraulic cutters and spreaders. The man was taken to hospital via ambulance."

Higher Road was closed for around three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A diversion was put in place through the Chaigley estate and police asked people to avoid the area.