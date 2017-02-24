Road closed in Longridge after two-vehicle smash

A road was closed and a teenager taken to hospital following a two-vehicle smash in Longridge, say police.

The accident happened at around 9.50am at the junction of Button Street and Inglewhite Road.

A police spokesman said: "There was a crash involving a lorry and a car this morning.

"A 17-year-old was injured and it appears that they hit the windscreen during the accident.

"The road was closed while the lorry was recovered."

The vehicle has now been recovered and the road has reopened.

The injured teen was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with minor injuries, say the ambulance service.