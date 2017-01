A road has been closed this morning after a collision involving two HGVs in Tarleton.

The police were called to the accident on Liverpool Road (A59) at around 5.20am this morning.

Liverpool Road is currently closed between Tarleton traffic lights and the A581 Croston Road and severe delays are expected.

It is not known at this stage if anybody has been injured in the incident.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.