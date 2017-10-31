Multi-vehicle smash shuts two lanes of M6

Two lanes of the M6 northbound are closed after a crash involving a number of vehicles.

The Highways Agency said traffic had to be halted altogether for a short time across all four lanes between junction 30 (M61) and junction 31 (Tickled Trout) as emergency services raced to the scene.

The collision happened at around 4.20pm and long rush hour queues built up on both the M6 and M61.

Work is going on to clear the carriageway. It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.