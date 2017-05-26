Men suffer leg injuries after bike collides with lamp post

Two men suffered serious leg injuries after the bike they were riding collided with a lamp post in Gisburn.

The collision happened at around 8.20pm on Thursday, May 25 when the Honda motorcycle was travelling along Main Street, say police.

The bike is then believed to have overtaken a tractor before it lost control and left the carriageway, colliding with a lamp post, they added.

The motorcyclist, a 22 year old man, suffered a broken ankle while the passenger, a 19 year old man, collided with an A-board that was on the side of the road and suffered a serious leg injury. Both riders were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

PS Chris Breckell of the Road Policing Unit said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1693 of May 25th.