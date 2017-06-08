Major Preston road to be closed overnight for construction work

A section of the A6 will be closed overnight for construction work on the Broughton Bypass on Friday 16 June, Saturday 17 June and Monday 19 June, say Lancashire County Council.

The temporary closure by Hochtief takes place between 8pm and 5am for resurfacing on the A6 roundabout, as part of the latest stage of work on the new road.

The overnight closure will involve a section to the north of Broughton village, where the new bypass will meet the A6.

A signed diversionary route will be in operation. People are asked to consider using alternative routes, where possible.

The official non-motorway diversion will be the B5269 Whittingham Lane through Elswick to the A585 Fleetwood Road, then north before turning onto A586 Garstang Road and re-joining the A6 north of Catterall.

Emergency services and bus companies have been made aware of the closure.

Graeme Leathard, project manager for Lancashire County Council said: "We're doing everything we can to minimise the impact of this closure. It's being carried out overnight, when vehicle numbers are at their lowest.

"This work needs to be carried out while the road is closed for safety reasons. We recognise that this will increase people's journey times while this work takes place, and we apologise for any inconvenience.

"Work is progressing on the Broughton Bypass, with some sections now entering the final stages of construction. The roundabout on Whittingham Lane has already opened for people to use, and over the coming weeks we'll see

more elements completed."