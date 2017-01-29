M-way delays after serious multi-vehicle pile-up

Drivers were faced with motorway misery in both directions on the M6 near Preston tonight following two serious collisions, one involving several vehicles.

Three lanes out of four were closed for a time on the southbound carriageway between Jct 32 at the Broughton interchange and Jct 31A for Longridge after a multi-vehicle pile-up described by emergency services as “serious.”

But the northbound carriageway was also affected in the same area, with one lane shut for accident investigation work following a smash in which a vehicle is thought to have crashed through the central barrier and collided with another vehicle travelling south.

Long tailbacks formed on both sides of the motorway, with police working hard to clear debris from the roadway.

The delays also affected eastbound traffic travelling along the M55 towards the Broughton interchange.

There are no details of casualties as yet.