Liverpool Lime Street station to reopen tomorrow

Liverpool Lime Street station will reopen to trains tomorrow – 24 hours ahead of schedule, say Network Rail.

Train users travelling to Liverpool Lime Street will breathe a sigh of relief after bosses at the company made the announcement today.

Engineers have been working to clear around 200 tonnes of debris that was spread across four lines after a trackside wall collapsed last Tuesday, 28 February.

Trains from East Midlands, Virgin, Northern, London Midland and Trans-Pennine Express will, once again, be moving in and out of the station from Wednesday, although customers are still urged to check before they travel on nationalrail.co.uk.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s London North Western route MD, said: “I am thrilled to be able to get customers moving again in and out of Liverpool’s main station. Our orange army has worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We’re really proud of them. We’re grateful for the teamwork and support of the train companies, and for the patience of both passengers and neighbouring residents and businesses.”

A spokesman for the compnay added: "Network Rail’s army of engineers have worked to a three-step plan to reopen the railway. They firstly made safe the location by removing 4,000 tonnes of material from the top of the cutting.

Repairing power lines

"The second step was clearing the debris from the tracks in the cutting more than 10 metres below. The third and final step was repairing damage to the railway, namely overhead wires, signalling equipment and the tracks themselves."

Final track repairs are taking place today.