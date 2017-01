One lane has re-opened following an earlier closure on the M6 Southbound after an accident involving a lorry and a car, say police.

Emergency services were called to the incident at junction 31 for Preston at around 8.10 this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "A lorry shed its load of bricks which then collided with a car."

A woman in her 40s suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital, say ambulance services.