One lane has been closed on the exit slip road of the M6 Southbound at junction 31 following a car smash this morning, say police.

Police and ambulance services were called to the one-vehicle incident at around 5.30am on 20 January.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident close to Samlesbury.

Normal traffic conditions are expected by 7.15, say the Highways Agency.

Drivers are advised to approach with care.