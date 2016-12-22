Appeal to trace woman following cyclist accident in Longridge

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who may have some information about a cyclist who fell off his bike in Longridge.

The accident is thought to have happened around 7.20pm on Tuesday, December 20 when the cyclist, who is 47 years old, fell from his bike on Inglewhite Road near to the Alston Arms pub. As the cyclist came round he remembered that a woman had stopped to ask if he was okay before she left the scene.

The cyclist then rang his family members who took him to Royal Preston Hospital to be checked over.

Officers are keen to trace this woman to try to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

PC Neil Goodison of the Road Policing Unit said: “At this stage it is not clear how the cyclist came to fall off his bike and we would like to speak to this woman to try to ascertain exactly what has happened to him. Similarly, if anyone else was in the area at the time and saw what happened, I would urge them to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1334 of 20thDecember.