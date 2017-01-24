All lanes now re-open on M6 Southbound following crane fire.

Drivers are experienced delays on the Southbound carriageway of the M6 following a crane fire, this morning.

All lanes have now re-opened following an earlier closure between junctions 30 (M61) and 29 for (M65), say police.

Lancashire Fire Rescue attended the scene and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have started in a crane on the back of a vehicle.

Police and fire services warned drivers to approach the scene with caution as smoke was drifting across the motorway and affecting visibility.

Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police Nigel Barraclough said: "Drivers should take care when driving in the area as the foggy weather and smoke may cause visibility issues. Avoid the area if possible to do so.".