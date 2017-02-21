Tina doubles up her fundraising efforts for hospice

A Fulwood woman will tackle back-to-back charity challenges in a bid to raise vital funds for dedicated hospice staff who have cared for her dad and grandmother.

Determined Tina Kimberley has signed herself up for the Manchester ‘Color Run’ event and the annual St Catherine’s Moonlight and Memories Walk, both to be held on July 1.

She is planning to donate her sponsorship for the two events to the St Catherine’s based in Lostock Hall.

Mum-of-two Tina said she has been inspired to fund-raise for the hospice after the ‘wonderful care’ provided to her beloved nanna and dad, who died after a short stay at the hospice just before Christmas.

She said: “I have two links with St Catherine’s now, it’s a special bond-the staff were incredible on both occasions.

“We actually felt some relief when he was offered a place at St Catherine’s, because we knew he was in excellent hands.

“They really go out of their way to support the patients and family members on an individual basis. It’s just wonderful; a very special place.”

“I’ve never done two events in a day before but this year seems like a good opportunity to give it a go. It will be tiring but the Color Run starts late morning and the Moonlight and Memories Walk starts at 10pm, so I’m up for the challenge”

The Moonlight and Memories Walk will this year take place on July 1 rather than its' usual date in June. Organisers decided to postpone the event after Sir Elton John announced his tour would be coming to Blackburn on the same weekend.

Tina has supported the walk for the last 11 years to mark the anniversary of her nanna, who died from stomach cancer. She was referred to the hospice in the final weeks of her battle with the disease.

Her dad, Keith, was also diagnosed with stomach cancer and spent 15 days in the hospice’s inpatient unit in December last year. He died on December 17, aged 78.

She added: “My nanna was an absolutely amazing lady and I always feel so proud to take part in the Moonlight and Memories Walk in her honour

“I sign up on my own – it’s my special thing that I do for her and it means a lot to me.

“The atmosphere on the night is wonderful – it’s obviously emotional reading the tributes on people’s T-shirts and hearing about why they are there, but it’s also so positive and uplifting, knowing that you’re part of something which is raising money that is so needed by the hospice.”

“People say I’m a bit crazy (taking part in both) but I really enjoy the events and it’s my way of giving something back to St Catherine’s.”

Norman Cutler, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We had originally pencilled in the Moonlight and Memories Walk for June as usual, but then we discovered that Elton John is performing in Lancashire that weekend, so we didn’t want people to have to choose between us and the Rocket Man!

“It’s amazing that Tina is going to be doing two challenges for St Catherine’s in one day – a 5k and a 10-mile walk. That takes a lot of dedication and it’s thanks to people like her, who feel proud and committed to supporting the hospice, that we’re able to continue providing care to local people with life-shortening illnesses such as Motor Neurone Disease, cancer, heart failure and MS.”

The 10-mile circular walk sets off from the grounds of St Catherine’s Park at 10pm on July 1, with registration open from 6pm when there will be refreshments, entertainment, music and dancing. It goes through Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Penwortham.

There is also a four-mile family-friendly route. Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for under-18s, for either route, and people are encouraged to raise as much in sponsorship as possible. Sign up by visiting www.stcatherines.co.uk, emailing fundraising@stcatherines.co.uk, or calling 01772 324540.