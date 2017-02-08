Timber firm branches out with second site in the city

A lumber merchants has branched out with a second site, creating more employment in the area.

Longridge Timber, based in Sandbank Estate, Cumeragh Lane, Whittingham, has expanded, with a new depot in Ribbleton Lane, Preston.

It has also provided a boost to the economy, creating six new jobs.

The family owned business has been servicing the Longridge trade since 2006 and is well established in the area.

Trading on the new site started on February 1, and it is already proving popular with joiners and tradesmen due to its convenient location.

With a clear vision to become market leaders in the industry, Longridge Timber prides itself on service and quality, as it stocks the highest quality imported and home grown timber.

Managing Director John Cornthwaite who runs the company with his wife Sue, said: “As well as being able to service a wider area of Preston, the new site in Ribbleton Lane will also prove to be more convenient for existing loyal customers, both trade and domestic, who will be warmly welcomed.

“We have been looking for quite a while now for the most suitable location.

“Although we deliver in the North West, it is important to have a location that is convenient for our customers to visit, see the quality of our wood for themselves and also to be able to make use of our on-site cutting service.”

Sue added: “These are exciting times for Longridge Timber.

“To now be part of the wider Preston economy, as a small business we are proud to be expanding and welcoming new colleagues along with new customers.

“Our long serving employees are taking their knowledge to town.

“Although we are growing, we will never lose sight of what matters.

“The consistent high quality of all our wood is at the heart of Longridge Timber.”

Longridge Timber stocks a large volume of regularised carcassing, treated timber, decking, hardwood together with Ply, MDF, hardboard sheets, PSE, dowels, beads, handrails, stair parts, doors, quadrants and many more timber products.

It also offers a cutting service and bespoke manufacturing of doors, windows, drive gates, stairs and more.

John and Sue, who have been in business for more than 30 years, also run two other local businesses, Crammond Cottages, holiday rental in Goosnargh, and Woodfold Farm Fisheries, which is a mixed-coarse fishery built on the south side of Beacon Fell.