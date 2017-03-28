The Longridge X Factor is back, with acts old and new - sign up now

After a long awaited return, ‘The Longridge X Factor’ is back and will be raising funds for cancer research through ‘Miles for Mitchie’.

The winning act is not only set to pocket £1000 after making it through three rounds and the final, but fame and fortune could follow say organisers.

The contest’s first winner, Paddy Slater is now the resident entertainer in a prestigious Ibizan venue and Kyle Passmore, a previous finalist, recently starred on ‘Let it Shine’ fulfilling his dream to sing with a Spice Girl.

Former judges Paul Gavaghan and Ben Calvert move to a new role, sharing presenting, and 2010 winner Pete Bennett, who will now take to the judging table, said: “I’m ecstatic to be able to contribute towards the development of other musicians in what is a fun but competitive environment.”

Pete will be joined by highly acclaimed Jane Priest from ‘Abba Nights’ and music teacher Alan Gillhespy from ‘Future Sounds’ - Alan has nurtured many musicians and Jane vows to take a tough stance on contestants.

“One can only imagine the future possibilities for this year’s successful competitors,” said organisers.

Again, there will be a ‘best entertainment’ category for those who impress the crowd more than the judges at venue Billy’s Wine Bar and they will be invited back for the final and the chance to win £100 and a £100 drinks package.

Lead singer of ‘Klamandra’, the last entertainment winners, Amanda Turner said: “Whilst the main event is all about the talent, the entertainment category is a good old case of having fun.”

Acts old and new are already signing up and notorious twins Daniel and Matthew Parkinson will return as ‘The Longridge Jedward’, already working on their first dance.

Audition dates are Sundays April 9 and 23, May 7 and 14 and acts can enter via Billy’s Facebook page or by emailing info@billyswinebar.co.uk. Supporters are welcome at the auditions which start at 6pm and bar manager Kerry Swinburne said: “We are looking forward to seeing a mixture of familiar and new faces.”