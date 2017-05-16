The Longridge X Factor enjoys its first boot camp

The first round of Longridge X Factor’s bootcamp was a rousing success with returning acts warmly welcomed back to the stage.

This week instead of giving a yes or no answer, the judges were scoring the acts out of 10.

Organisers give their verdict on the evening at Billy's Wine Bar, in Longridge: "Vicky Campbell kicked off the night with her almost pitch-perfect rendition of Duffy’s Mercy, but unfortunately she hasn’t made it through to the next round.

"Lettie Elizabeth, 19, won her place in the next round and the love of the audience with her uplifting performance of A Tale as Old as Time from Beauty and the Beast. The judges unanimously agreed that she had fantastic connection with the audience, coupled with a fantastic voice, meaning she had to proceed to the next stage.

"Local legend, Sam Robinson reprised his style of performance on the stage but this time singing Justin Bieber’s hit Baby. While Sam’s performance was met with a chorus of laughter from the audience, he failed to impress the judges and so didn't make it through to the next round. Even his signature move of spinning his shirt around his head didn’t sway their decision.

"Local musician and no stranger to the stage, Cat Perin-Griffiths returned with guitar in hand and outperformed her previous audition with her take on Radiohead’s Creep. It was clearly more than enough to win over the judges and audience alike because Cat was described as 'simply amazing and wonderfully confident'. Guest judge Paul Key said: 'I’d score you 11 out of 10 if I could,' and Ryan Oxley told her: 'Any singer with a guitar is a winner for me.' Cat too has made it through to the next round

"Hidden gem of the music scene was Sean Grealis, 17, who returned with big shoes to fill from his previous performance.

"Sean sung his heart out to I won’t give up and it clearly resonated with the judges as they gave him a near perfect score. The judges said they can’t wait to see Sean.

"Geno Eccles, a previous contestant on ITV's The Voice, stunned both the judges and audience with his heartfelt rendition of Michael Buble’s Feeling Good. Geno’s stage presence and voice were the perfect combo to take him to the next round.

"James Wiltshire became a fan favourite in the auditions and bootcamp was no different for him. His performance of I try by Macy Gray solidly landed him a place at the next stage. Jane Priest on the judges panel said: 'you’re my golden buzzer.'

Bootcamp will continue on Sunday May 21. The remaining dates for the competition are: June 4, 11 and 25.

The contest is raising funds for the Miles for Mitchie cancer appeal.

