The conclusion of half measures with money

It is not a penny, but a halfpenny for your thoughts today! In 1984, it was announced on this day that the halfpenny coin was to be removed from legal tender –the end of the line for the coin often called the tiddler.

It was also on this day in 1910 that the first Labour Exchange was established, the pre-cursor of the Job Centre today.

Rev Ref Blackpool Tower taken by drone - Chimps Tea Party at the Tower and the Ribble Lobby

In times long ago, February 1 was the last eve of Christmas when all evergreens and the last traces of the festival had to be removed and destroyed from the house or you may well have bad luck for all the year if you did not do so.

Now away from this verbal reflection to my first superb reflection from a “drone” above Blackpool Tower.

Just look at the detail from this viewpoint and realise again the beauty of the coastline and country all around us.

We need such a reminder of this with the cold and wet weather we face this month of “February filldyke”.

Rev Ref Blackpool Tower taken by drone - Chimps Tea Party at the Tower and the Ribble Lobby

My second picture is of the real life chimps tea party which used to be another great feature in Blackpool Tower.

What a treat it was to get your face right up to their enclosure and get such a close view of their actions .

My third picture comes from the view many of us had as we got off the Blackpool bus in town and came down what we called The Ribble lobby, otherwise Ward’s End.

This was after a great day of spending the halfpennies and pennies we had saved for the trip out.

My last point is that it was on this day in 1884 that the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary was published, but not to be fully completed until 1928.