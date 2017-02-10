The 100 Voices of Gospel come to the North West

A choir intends to be very vocal when it lands into the North West as part of an exclusive UK tour.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists The 100 Voices of Gospel at Blackburn King George’s Hall on Sunday April 23.

Margeaux Lampley

Since its inception in 1998, the international choir which is based in Paris has travelled across the world sharing its passion, faith and love for gospel with captivated and loyal audiences.

The choir’s producer Jean-Baptiste Guyon said: “It is a great honour for The 100 Voices of Gospel to sing in England.

“The public reception and judges of Britain’s Got Talent will remain engraved in our memories throughout our lives.

“The 100 Voices of Gospel is more than a simple concert and it’s more than just a choir. It is above all a great show (the biggest tour in Europe with 130 people on the road) that combines singing, music and dance.

The 100 Voices of Gospel

“We will offer you the best we can for you to share a moment that we hope will be unforgettable.”

Choir member Margeaux Lampley grew up in California but was living in Paris as a jazz singer when auditions for the innovative group were being held four years ago.

She said: “Gospel music is an emotional energy and a way of passing on a message of hope, sharing, peace and tolerance. There are universal messages.

“Gospel music speaks words that can appeal to all people whether they are Christian or not.

“The show in Blackburn is not just a choir singing. It is a musical show, a bit like Sister act without the big storyline. It really appeals to the audience. It is something new and energetic.”

The choir wowed Britain’s Got Talent audiences last year with judge Alesha Dixon declaring them as her Golden Buzzer act which secured them an immediate place in the live finals.

Margeaux added: “We were so excited about Britain’s Got Talent. It was our first concert in the UK and we are hoping it would open doors to the UK.

“We have three UK dates - Blackburn, Newcastle and London.

“We chose those places as we wanted to play to a large audience and we found venues for between 2,000 to 3,000.

“We would love to come to Preston one day. We want to get to as many cities as possible.”

The UK dates are presented by music and event promoters Cuffe & Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said he is thrilled to be able to promote the choir’s only UK shows.

He said: “The 100 Voices of Gospel are an incredibly exciting choir so we are delighted to be able to work with them on their World Tour.

“This performances will be a magical experience for audiences and will be enjoyed by young and old alike.

“With just three UK dates these tickets are likely to be very popular so I would urge people to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

Tickets to the UK concerts priced from £19.50 are available from http://www.seetickets.com