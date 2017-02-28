Teenager jailed for sexually abusing three children

A youth who sexually abused three young children has been described as a “predatory” sex offender as he was put behind bars for nine years.

Samuel Ainscough had been convicted of a string of offences - including raping a six-year-old girl - after a trial and a court heard that he still maintains his innocence.

You took the opportunities when you could to abuse very young children Judge Aubrey

However, Judge David Aubrey, QC, told 19-year-old Wigan man Ainscough: “You were convicted by a jury on compelling and overwhelming evidence.”

One of his victims, none of whom can be identified for legal reasons, was described by his heartbroken mum as “a broken little boy”.

The other two victims, both girls, have also been left traumatised, suffering from nightmares and sleep problems.

In a victim impact statement the mother of one of them, aged nine at the time, told how she is now “very clingy” and her school work has been affected.

Sentencing Ainscough, who sat in the dock with his arms folded, to nine years’ detention, Judge Aubrey said: “You took the opportunities when you could to abuse very young children.

“You did so in a predatory manner for your own sexual gratification. Your deviation is illustrated by what was found on your computer. You took away their innocence.”

He added: “You did not have the strength of character to admit your wrongdoing.”

Liverpool Crown Court heard that after the offences came to light in the autumn of 2015 when his laptop was seized by police and when analysed a total of 129 indecent images, in all three categories of seriousness, were found.

Ainscough, of Manor Street, Newtown, was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and the judge also imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

During the trial Andrew Ford, prosecuting, told the jury that the offences came to light when Ainscough was caught behaving indecently with the older girl and the younger girl then told how he had repeatedly raped her.

The offences against the boy when he was aged seven or eight also came to light and it emerged with it had involved “bullying” behaviour by the defendant.

Mr Ford told the court that in an impact statement the boy’s mum said his behaviour has since changed and his school work had been adversely affected. “He is a broken little boy”, she wrote poignantly.

In another statement the mother of the rape victim said that the child had been worried she had done something wrong and suffers from nightmares. Her mum also said that she was angry that Ainscough had not admitted what he had done.

Ainscough, who denied all the offences, was convicted of ten offences involving two rapes; sexually assaulting each of the victims; two of inciting the nine-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and three offences of making indecent images.

Paul Becker, defending, said that Ainscough, who has no previous convictions, had been “an immature teenager at the time”.