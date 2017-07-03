Suspended prison term for wild teen

A teenager who headbutted a police officer outside a Wigan nightclub - leaving her with lasting injuries - has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Nineteen-year-old Jade Kao was said to be “out of control” when she drove her head into PC Lisa Hallam’s jaw outside Mortimer’s.

Mortimer's, King Street, Wigan

Magistrates committed the youngster to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing after hearing how she had also slapped a doorman after being refused entry to the King Street venue.

Kao, of Eskdale, Skelmersdale, had pleaded guilty to three offences of assault, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon after a pair of gold knuckledusters were found in her handbag following her arrest by police.

Appearing before Judge Graeme Smith at Bolton, she was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Kao must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and perform 60 hours community service.

The judge also set a review hearing for Kao on August 10.

An earlier hearing before Wigan magistrates was told that PC Hallam was still off work, with a damaged jaw, and had to eat her food cut into tiny pieces as a result of the violence.

Prosecutor Katie Beattie said the incident began when Kao was asked for identification outside Mortimer’s by doorman Christopher Thompson.

But after Mr Thompson repeatedly refused her entry to the club, the teenager became aggressive and slapped him across the face and pulled another woman to the ground by her hair, hitting her to the head.

The court heard the police were called and Kao was detained, prompting another violent outburst by Kao.

Miss Beattie said: “She became very aggressive, shouting “I know I assaulted her and I’ll do it again.”

Not only did she punch a male officer but she then took hold of PC Hallam’s hair and pulled her towards her, said Miss Beattie.

“The defendant pulled her head right back and headbutted her to the lower left side of her jaw,” she added,

The court heard how Kao then began kicking and lashing out to the point where door staff were forced to intervene to help officers put her into leg restraints.

Defence solicitor David Lacide described his client’s behaviour as “completely alien” to her nature.

Mr Lacide added: “What my colleague said is totally accepted. It’s disgusting, abhorrent. She is extremely contrite and remorseful.”