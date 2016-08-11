Superbike ace Foggy goes ice cold for brand new challenge

The undisputed World Superbike racer of all time faced a brand new challenge when he took part in an Iceland trek to raise the magnificent total of £110,000 for charity.

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty, who lives in Mellor, battled against the elements and also his pal, former X Factor star Jake Quickenden in the southern highlands of Iceland in the expedition for the NSPCC.



The pair met while contestants on smash hit TV reality show, Im a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2014 which Carl won. The duo forged a friendship and Jake is now the partner of Carl’s daughter Danielle.



The pair were joined by 38 dedicated and enthusiastic NSPCC fundraisers who formed Team Foggy and Team Jake.



The trek started in Landmannalauger close to Iceland’s most active Volcano, Hekla and ended in Thorsmork.



Carl said “I agreed to trek across Iceland to raise money for the NSPCC as I have been involved with the charity for many years and felt that I physically wanted to do more.



“Walking is not my favourite thing so I saw it as a real challenge. I have to say I really enjoyed it and got to trek with a great group of people on #TeamFoggy.



“Everyone really got involved and helped each other out. We even put tents up for members of #TeamJake – they needed a helping hand from the experts!



“One of my team members was perhaps my biggest fan, Michelle Brown, who has even named her Hamsters after me! “Michelle was really committed to raising as much money as possible for the NSPCC and walked the length and breadth of the plane on the way home collecting foreign currency from the passengers.



Jake was equally impressed with the efforts of his team saying: “It was amazing to hear from them about all the different ways they had fundraised for the NSPCC in the run up.



“One girl, Aillie Townsend, even cut off all her waist length hair. What a star she was!



“My team all embraced every challenge, even the Fermented Shark eating competition. Iceland was incredible with some amazing scenery, it’s really given me the travel bug now and I am already planning my next overseas challenge. #TeamJake all the way.”



If you would like to take on a challenge for the NSPCC visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/events to find your challenge.

