Super weekend promised at Bleasdale Tower Open Gardens event

It’s the time of year to see beautiful azaleas and rhododendrons in bloom, and where better than at the annual opening of the gardens at Bleasdale Tower?

The Bleasdale Tower Open Gardens event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21 from noon to 4.30pm by kind permission of owners Lisa and Jeremy Duckworth.

This is the weekend when the community of Bleasdale is out in force, be it from the church, school or parish hall, for proceeds of the event are split between them.

Everyone is invited to go along and not only enjoy the tower’s beautiful surroundings, abundant with azaleas and rhododendrons, but much more.

There will be craft, bric-à-brac and plant stalls, a tombola, homemade cakes and cream teas.

Or why not see the area better with a guided walk? This will take place both days at 2pm.

For those interested in the area’s heritage, there will be a local history display which will focus on Thomas Kelsall who discovered the Bleasdale Circle, also including new research on a nineteenth century head teacher from Bleasdale School.

The pupils of the primary school will also be displaying of their work.

On Saturday there will be vintage tractors and Rossall Choir will be performing.

Sunday sees vintage cars and trikes and the Guardian Concert Band will be entertaining.

Admission is £4 for adults and £1 for children.