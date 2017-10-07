Students learn a foreign language could be passport to travel the globe

Blackburn Rovers players, David Raya and Stefan Mols, were the VIP guests at a Clitheroe high school during a European Languages Week.

The Spanish players explained to year four students at Ribblesdale High School where a GCSE in a foreign language could take them in the future.

They were among several guests speakers at the event organised by the Modern Foreign Languages department.

Students also learned a series of songs in French and Spanish and Italian food was served in the canteen.