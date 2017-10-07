Search

Students learn a foreign language could be passport to travel the globe

Staff dress up in traditionall costumes to represent countries around Europe as part of the Modern Languages Week at Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe.
Staff dress up in traditionall costumes to represent countries around Europe as part of the Modern Languages Week at Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe.

Blackburn Rovers players, David Raya and Stefan Mols, were the VIP guests at a Clitheroe high school during a European Languages Week.

The Spanish players explained to year four students at Ribblesdale High School where a GCSE in a foreign language could take them in the future.

They were among several guests speakers at the event organised by the Modern Foreign Languages department.

Students also learned a series of songs in French and Spanish and Italian food was served in the canteen.