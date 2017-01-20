Strong field expected at snooker’s world grand prix in Preston

World Champion Mark Selby, crowd favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins are among snooker’s cue kings who have already confirmed participation in next month’s Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston.

The world ranking event will take place at the Guild Hall for the first time, from February 6 to 12, featuring 32 players.

Although the the final line up won’t be confirmed until after the German Masters, several top stars already assured of qualification have entered the tournament and matches scheduled, so fans can buy tickets in advance.

A world snooker spokesman said: “It’s shaping up to be an amazingly strong field at the Guild Hall, with so many great champions in line to qualify. There will be a few exciting up and coming players in the mix as well.

Tickets, start price £13, available on 01772 804444 or www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk. T