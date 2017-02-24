Storm Doris leaves 7.5k properties without power

More than 7,500 properties in the northwest were left without power in the wake of Storm Doris, say Electricity North West.

Engineers from Electricity North West worked late into the early hours of Friday morning to restore power to properties affected by Storm Doris.

The region’s power network operator has restored supplies to around 7,500 properties following the storm, which brought winds of 70 to 80mph to the North West.

Approximately 20 properties remain without power in High Peak, where work will continue into this afternoon.

Mark Williamson, operations director for Electricity North West, said: “We were well prepared for Storm Doris and I’m happy to report that we have now restored power to the vast majority of customers affected throughout the day.

“Our engineers are continuing to work to restore power to any customers who remain without power and we are aiming to restore all supplies by late afternoon.."

If you are affected by a power cut, or see power lines down, please report it to Electricity North West by calling the new national power cut number, 105. You can also follow updates on Twitter at @ElectricityNW