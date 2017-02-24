Storm Doris causes havoc across Lancashire

Storm Doris caused havoc in Lancashire yesterday as it battered the county from all sides.

Tree down in Lytham during Storm Doris

Trains were delayed, roads closed and even injuries sustained as people were blown over by the 50mph gales.

Along with driving rain, the storm, which struck in the early hours of yesterday morning, has brought the county to its knees.

Train services in and out of Lancashire were delayed or cancelled as well as speed restrictions due to lashing wind and rain. Two platforms at Preston station were also closed after the roof was damaged during the gales.

Just before 5pm last night Virgin suspended all services on the West Coast mainline and advised customers not to travel until today.

Hundreds of homes also saw so the lights go out with more than 150 homes in Longridge plunged into darkness.

Electricity North West, the Lancashire’s power network operator, was forced to draft in extra engineers to repair the damage.

Mark Williamson, operations director at Electricity North West, said yesterday: “We work hard throughout the year maintaining and upgrading the network, but unfortunately overhead power lines can be damaged by flying debris in high winds.

“We invest around £130m every year and actively manage and cut back around 400,000 trees near our lines every year, which does reduce the risk of outages, but we are still prepared and we are here 24 hours day seven days a week if you need any advice or information.”

Car smashed up by falling tree in Wrightington during Storm Doris

Road were closed and cars smashed as falling trees saw emergencies services racing to scenes across Lancashire.

Kirkham, Penwortham, Coppull, Catterall and Euxton were just some of the areas affected as fire and police officers worked late into last night to clear the debris of broken branches and pylons.

In Blackpool, part of Devonshire Road supermarket Lidl’s roof was blown off as well as waves battering the promenade .

Nationally, a woman was killed on a Wolverhampton street after being hit by a large piece of dislodged roof. Landings at Manchester Airport were suspended, Thelwall Viaduct on the M6 was closed for several hours and the M80 in Scotland suffered long tailbacks due to heavy snow and strong winds.

Hill Road South in Penwortham has been blocked by a falling tree during Storm Doris.

The Met Office’s severe weather warning for Storm Doris was in place until 8pm last night although it does give a warning for ice.