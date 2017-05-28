It was full steam ahead for one of Lancashire’s most popular events.

The three-day Chipping Steam Fair proved a big draw once again as visitors flocked to picturesque Forest of Bowland village.

from left, Sally Hunt, eight, Ella-Jane Wilkinson, four and Joe Hunt, ten at the Chipping Steam Fair

There was something for everyone as steam engines, tractors and more provided fun for all the family.

Attractions inc​l​uded a ​steam engine procession through the village, ​birds of prey demonstration and flights​, live music and dancing, ​ ​dog and duck herding, ​and an air cadets marching band​.

​There were also donkey rides, ​a ​funfair, ​indoor and outdoor stalls, an art competition and live demonstrations.​​

​A shuttle bus ​ran between the village and ​the Green Lane showground ​to ferry visitors around.

Alicia Lythgoe, three at the Chipping Steam Fair

The event is continuing today and tomorrow. ​

Organisers are always seeking volunteers ​and have asked anyone interested to contact them​ on 01995​ 61866.