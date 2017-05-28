Steam fair draws the crowds

It was full steam ahead for one of Lancashire’s most popular events.
The three-day Chipping Steam Fair proved a big draw once again as visitors flocked to picturesque Forest of Bowland village.
There was something for everyone as steam engines, tractors and more provided fun for all the family.
Attractions included a steam engine procession through the village, birds of prey demonstration and flights, live music and dancing, dog and duck herding, and an air cadets marching band.
There were also donkey rides, a funfair, indoor and outdoor stalls, an art competition and live demonstrations.
A shuttle bus ran between the village and the Green Lane showground to ferry visitors around.
The event is continuing today and tomorrow.
Organisers are always seeking volunteers and have asked anyone interested to contact them on 01995 61866.