Star Tyler steals the show as youngest competitor in charity 10k race

Ace runner Tyler Phillips, a year 10 student, was the youngest of 500 competitors in the East Lancs Hospice 10k run.

Tyler, a pupil at Oakhill School in Whalley, achieved an excellent finishing time of 57 minutes in his first ever competitive race.

He was joined by teachers Miss Kate Rollason, Mr Matthew Lacy and Mr David Peel who tackled the race which was mostly off road and saw them ankle deep in mud after heavy rain the night before.

The staff did well with Mr Lacy beating his best estimated time of 60 minutes.

Miss Rollason came 10th in her category with a finishing time of 56 minutes and Mr Peel was fourth in his group, completing the race in 43 minutes.

The annual event is a major fund raiser for the hospice and was first launched in 2014. It has now become one of the highlights of the running calendar in Lancashire, attracting hundreds of competitors.