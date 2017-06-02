Smiles for Mitchie as second round of chemotherapy ends

A three-year-old boy battling a brain tumour has put on a brave smile after finishing his second round of chemotherapy.

Mitchell Brown was playing football and laughing after two weeks of being ill in Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Mitchell or Mitchie Brown is 3 and found out he had brain cancer on Jan 3 after being unwell over Christmas and New Year. He has just finished radiotherapy and has 4 months of chemo coming up. Mitchell is pictured with mum, Tara, dad, Tony and 4-year-old sister Zoe.

The Longridge toddler is only allowed certain visitors due to a low immune system and has been feeling particularly unwell for the last few weeks.

But mum Tara says ‘Mitchie’ has perked up and it was nice to see him smiling again.

“His immune system is very low and it’s been a rough couple of weeks,” she said.

“He’s very susceptible to colds and flu so we have to wait until it is safe for him to see people and have visitors.

“It’s really hard seeing him when he’s not well but the last few days he’s been running around his hospital room kicking a football, giggling and smiling.”

At the hospital there is an ‘end of treatment’ bell which is rang three times when a patient finishes their course of chemotherapy.

But when Mitchie’s four months of ‘chemo’ finishes in August, Tara says they’ll have to wait for any good news.

“A few people have rung it recently and my heart goes out to them because that could be us,” Tara said.

“We’re hoping the treatment ends sometime in August but then Mitchie will need lots of tests to see if it has worked.”

Tara and husband Tony, who also have a four-year-old daughter Zoe, have been splitting their time spending time between the hospital and home and admit it’s not been easy.

Tara said: “We have had blips but we have to do the best we can because we don’t want to open our kids up to something horrible. Hopefully being positive will make a bit of a difference.”

And despite going through a family’s worst nightmare, Tony and Tara as well as friends and family have raised £15,000 for a cancer charity.

The ‘Miles for Mitchie’ appeal surpassed the milestone last week when nine intrepid walkers, including staff from Mitchie’s nursery The Little People at the Limes, carried out a 50-mile hike from Kendal to Longridge, raising more than £1,000.

She said: “We’ve got great support around us, the fundraising has been phenomenal.

“We want to set ‘Miles for Mitchie’ up as a registered charity because there’s so many other places to raise money for.”

