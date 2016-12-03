Skiers' success was all downhill

Talented skiers from Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High School have brought sporting glory to the Ribble Valley.

For the girls and boys teams achieved superb success at the finals of the British Schools’ Dry Slope Slalom Championships held at Gloucester Ski and Snowboard Centre.

In the team event, the girls came 14th out of 24 schools and the boys team came eighth out of 24 schools.

And Will Austin came a fantastic second place in the individual competition out of 78 competitors from all over the country.

Will has also been selected for the role of a Snowsport England Ambassador starting next Summer when the dry slope Season begins. The role demands exemplary behaviour, hard work and showing the sport in the best light possible. It also involves inspiring younger athletes to continue taking part in the sport.

To reach the finals both teams had to come in the top 10 in the qualifying competition in Norwich, which is an excellent achievement in itself.

And the success of the event was capped off when Will, Ciaran Bradwell and Eleanor Jessop were all been selected for the English Senior Ski Race Squad. They will go to Geilo in Norway at the beginning of next year for a week’s training. And Rebecca Heselton who has been selected for the English Junior Ski Race Squad and will go to Pila in Italy for a week’s training in March.