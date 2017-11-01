Sika Cycle raises almost £10,000 for NWAS

More than 160 cyclists from a chemical company took part in an endurance bike ride through the Trough of Bowland to raise vital funds for the North West Air Ambulance Service.

The sponsored Sika Cycle event saw pedal-powered participants made up of Sika employees, suppliers and customers - take on one of the three challenging routes – lasting 50, 80 and 100 miles – with each course weaving through the Forest of Bowland.

The cycling was followed by a charity auction in which Joanna Rowsell Shand, part of gold-medal winning Team GB at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was guest of honour.

In total, this year’s Sika Cycle event raised £9,962 for the North West Air Ambulance (NWAAS), enabling the charity to purchase an OXYLog 3000 Ventilator, a specialist piece of equipment that will help them provide life-saving treatment.

Mark Gatrell, head of research and development for Sika in the UK, said: “I’d like to congratulate the 160 cyclists from across the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe who took part in our fifth Sika Cycle event, helping to make it such a huge success and raise vital funds for the NWAA. We were delighted that so many Sika employees, suppliers and customers gave up their free time to take part in the event.

“We have been overwhelmed by the great feedback and the number of people who have expressed an interest to take part in next year’s event.”

Lynne Whittaker, from NWAAS, said: “North West Air Ambulance Service feels extremely privileged to have been Sika’s chosen charity for this event and are very grateful for their support.”